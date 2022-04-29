Sept. 9, 1938 - April 24, 2022
DECATUR — David K. Tapscott, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away on April 24, 2022, in his home.
He was born September 9, 1938, in Decatur, IL, the son of Howard and Helen (Brozio) Tapscott.
He worked for Illinois Power Company as a draftsman for over 35-years. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and enjoyed flying radio-controlled aircraft.
David will be missed for his helpful nature.
David is survived by his daughter, LeeAnn Tapscott of St. Louis, MO; son, Ron (Sue) Tapscott of El Paso, IL; sister, Sally Pease of Tower Hill; nephews: Richard and Tim Pease; and special friend Debbie Edwards.
He was preceded in death by Barb Edwards, who was his companion for over 25-years.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for David. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 12:00 noon at Macon County Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
