BRYSON CITY, North Carolina — David L. Horn, 75, of Bryson City passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard L. and Cathrine P. Horn. David is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn F. Horn; step-daughters: Kellie Levy, Kimberly Baxter, and Kasey Pittard; six grandchildren; one brother, Richard Horn and two sisters: Pamella Horn and Candy Drake.