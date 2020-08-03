× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — David L. Jones, 76, of Decatur, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00 noon until service time. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery.

David was born March 7, 1944, in Decatur, son of Lloyd William and Marcella (Tate) Jones. He married Vicki Kay Stillman in August 1981, in Decatur.

David was a printer for Houston Patterson, retiring after 42 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR.

Surviving are his wife Vicki; sons: Johnny Paul Jones and William David Jones, Dallas, TX; grandchildren: Jeremy, Griffin, Justin, Nick, and Zack; sisters: Cynthia Lichtenberger and husband David, and Carol Walters and husband Raymond.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.