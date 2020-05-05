David L. Jordan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- David L. "Pops" Jordan, 84, of Decatur passed away April 21, 2020, in Decatur.

Mr. Jordan was born Aug. 13, 1935, the son of Francis W. Jordan and Bernietta (Schiene) Jordan. He was an Army veteran with honorable discharge on June 30, 1964.

No services.

He was survived by daughter, Lesa Meyers; son-in-law, Brian Daniels; grandchildren, Alex Daniels and Alison (Tim) Cummings, all of Decatur. sister, Carole (Jerry) Howard of Dalton City; brother, Joe Jordan of Decatur.

He was preceded by parents; daughter, Kimberly K. Jordan Daniels; son-in-law John E. Meyers; one granddaughter, Annie.

