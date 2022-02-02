MOUNT ZION — David L. Kupiec, 68, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

Memorial services will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

David was born November 16, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of Willie and Frieda (Jesse) Kupiec. He married Debra Barber on June 23, 1973 in Mt. Zion, IL.

David worked for over 20-years for PCM and most recently for Caterpillar, Inc. He loved hunting and fishing, being outdoors among the wildlife and enjoyed antiquing. He attended church of the Wildwoods.

David is survived by his wife of 48-years, Debra; daughters: Lindsay Hale (Christopher) of Mt. Zion, Crystal Taylor (Rod) of Dewitt; grandchildren: Maggie Hale, Aleita Hale, Cohlman Kortte , Elleanor Kortte, Teagan Taylor, Tinleigh Taylor; sister, Barbara Vite (Chuck) of Crown Point, IN; brother, Ron Kupiec of Cowden; brother, Gary Kupiec of Dalton City; sister, Linda Thornton of Oreana; brother, Alan Kupiec of Cowden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Calvin and Jim; infant sister, Carol Ann.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Shawn from Pinnacle.

