 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David L. Mayberry
0 entries

David L. Mayberry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — David L. Mayberry, 90, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral Services to celebrate David's life will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 –1:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church.

The family of David Mayberry has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with his funeral arrangements. Please view his obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News