David L. Ray
David L. Ray

AUBURN, Washington — David lived well, laughed often and loved his family and friends without reserve. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial video call on zoom will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The link can be found on Facebook for those who wish to participate in saying goodbye to a wonderful man.

A full obituary can be found on the Neptune Society website obituaries.

