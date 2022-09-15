June 8, 1938 - Sept. 11, 2022

DECATUR - David L. Tate, 84, of Decatur, formerly of Chillicothe, IL, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on September 11, 2022.

He was born June 8, 1938, to William H. and Edna (Lawson) Tate in Peoria, IL. He married the love of his life, Shirley M. Barker on December 29, 1975.

David was a Sales Manager at Campbell GMC in Decatur, while working there; he hauled trucks to Alaska for the construction of the Alaskan Pipeline. Following that opportunity, David went on to work in Commercial Sales for Bunn Company, later years he drove trucks for ADM until he retired. In his free time, he enjoyed cruising on his boat and he liked racing high performance lawn tractors pulls.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley; his son, Patrick Tate of Springfield, IL; step-children: Christine Nibbelin of Bloomington, IL, Paul (Angie) Nibbelin of Lacon, IL, and Dan (Dawn) Nibbelin of Decatur, IL; step-grandchildren: Carthel Nibbelin, Zaine Nibbelin, Heather Dean, Sophia Nibbelin, Elisse Nibbelin and Jared DeWalt; several step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Danny Tate of Rome, IL; and their special friends and caregivers, Robin and Larry Durbin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Tate.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 99.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.