MAHOMET — David Lee Byers 68, of Mahomet, formerly of Decatur, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Carle Hospital Urbana.
A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Mahomet United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of David's life beginning at 8:00 p.m. A private burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Champaign. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.
Send condolences and see the expanded obituary at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
