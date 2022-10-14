 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Lee Byers

MAHOMET — David Lee Byers 68, of Mahomet, formerly of Decatur, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Carle Hospital Urbana.

A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Mahomet United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of David's life beginning at 8:00 p.m. A private burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Champaign. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Send condolences and see the expanded obituary at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

