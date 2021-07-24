MONTICELLO — David Lee Lampert, 90, of Monticello, IL, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The family of David requests the pleasure of your company at a party celebrating his life, Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Monarch Events Center, 212 S. Independence St., Monticello, IL 61856.

Guests will enjoy live music by the Jim Markum Swing Band and refreshments will be served.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, are proud to honor the life of, David Lampert. "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family". Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.