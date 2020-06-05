× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- David Lee Trueblood, 64, of Decatur, IL, died at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by his family and closest friends. He was born at St. Mary’s on August 1 to Glenn and Josephine Trueblood and graduated from Eisenhower HS (1973), as well as Richland CC, and SIU, Carbondale with a BS degree in Industrial Technology (2012). He was married to Nancy Trueblood, of Decatur, IL.

David was survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Dr. Melissa Trueblood, of Lincoln, NE and Julie Trueblood, of New Orleans, LA; beloved pets Elvis and Sadie; brothers and sisters Rosalee Bateman, Barbara Berardi, Glendora Tracy, Lena Trueblood, Joseph Trueblood (Janet), William Trueblood; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. David worked as a Millwright for Wagner Castings Foundry (Intermet Corp) until it closed and as an Automotive Mechanic for Caterpillar Decatur, a member of both UAW and AIW unions. David was best known as a talented musician and music lover, having played with several Central Illinois blues and rock and roll bands, including Harold & the Po Boys, Triplex, and The Trueblood Blues Band, as well as the praise band for Cross Pointe Church. David loved visiting New Orleans and had a passion for cool guitars, cars, and toy trains.

Later in 2020, the family intends to hold a memorial event and rock-filled jam session for family and friends to celebrate David in the ways that he would have most enjoyed. Please see David’s Facebook page for updated service information. David’s remains will be interred at Graceland Cemetery.

