David Lynn (Rups) Rupert

DECATUR — David Lynn Rupert (Rups) 78 of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday March 13, 2021 in his home with family by his side.

David was born on March 11, 1943 in Decatur, IL the son of Robert and Marcie (Malone) Rupert. David graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1961 and from Millikin University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He retired from Caterpillar after 40 years of service as a Business Analyst. David married Rita (Overfield) Rupert in January of 1989.

He is survived by his wife Rita; sons: Robert Rupert of Wheaton, IL; Patrick Rupert (Marie) of Normal, IL; stepson Robert Bonds (Dee Anna) of Monticello, IL; stepdaughter Amanda Giglio of Dyer, IN; grandchildren: Aiden Rupert, Mason and Grace Bonds, and Alaina and Dominic Giglio; sisters: Judy Peters and Carol (Tom) Westrik; special friend Bonnie Rupert, mother of his three sons. David also had a special furbaby named Annie.

David was preceded in death by his son Eric David Rupert; parents; sister Kathy Melton; and brother-in-law John Peters.