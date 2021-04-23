ARGENTA - David Lynn "Squeak" Manning, 70, of Argenta, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in his home with his family by his side.
David was born June 20, 1950 in Decatur, the son of Arthur Wayne and Maxine W. (Edwards) Manning. He graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School class of 1968. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in South Korea. David worked at Roses Landscaping, Caterpillar, and was water and street superintendent with Village of Argenta. He also was an integral part of Diana's art studio. He attended First Christian Church in Decatur. David loved sports and being outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, pool, darts, basketball, and especially watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is a member of the Argenta-Oreana Athletic Hall of Fame. David married Diana Locke on August 25, 1973.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; sons: Joshua David Manning and wife, Traci and Jacob Allen Manning and wife, Nikki; grandchildren: Jackson, Mollie, Gracie, Lily and Janie Manning; sister, Shirley Wallace and husband, Richard; brother, Robert Manning and wife, Peggy; special friend, Ed Nelson; many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Larry "Ike" Manning and Dan Manning; and sister, Susie Krutsinger.
Services to celebrate David's life will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM, prior to the services. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
