David Lynn "Squeak" Manning

David was born June 20, 1950 in Decatur, the son of Arthur Wayne and Maxine W. (Edwards) Manning. He graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School class of 1968. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in South Korea. David worked at Roses Landscaping, Caterpillar, and was water and street superintendent with Village of Argenta. He also was an integral part of Diana's art studio. He attended First Christian Church in Decatur. David loved sports and being outdoors. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, pool, darts, basketball, and especially watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is a member of the Argenta-Oreana Athletic Hall of Fame. David married Diana Locke on August 25, 1973.