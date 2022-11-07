March 1, 1937 - Nov. 4, 2022

HARRISTOWN — David M. Ash of Harristown, IL, passed away November 4, 2022.

David was born March 1, 1937, the son of E. Glenn Ash and Rachel (Irwin) Ash. He grew up in a farming family and graduated from Niantic-Harristown High School in 1955. Following high school he attended the University of Illinois where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. In 1961 he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering. David worked for Caterpillar as an engineer for over 30 years and worked on the family farm. He was certified as a registered professional engineer in the state of Illinois. In 1959, he married Patricia A. Galbreath. They had two children, Susie and Jim.

David was an avid Illini and St Louis Cardinals fan. He and Pat attended many Illini games with close friends. He loved spending time with his family, farming, raising cattle, sheep, and living in the country. David enjoyed eating his lunch at Pop’s Place and visiting with friends there.

David is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Susie Turner (Stephen), granddaughters Stephanie Stock and Rachel Ash (fiancé Andrew Epperson), grandsons, Chris Stock ( fiancé Crystal Leamon), Brandon Stock (Sarah), and ten great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, sister, son and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM Thursday, November 10, 2022, with service following at 11:00 AM at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur Illinois. Memorials in David’s honor may be made to Central Christian Church, Decatur Illinois.

The family of David Ash would like to thank the staff of Vonderlieth Living Center of Mt Pulaski for their exceptional loving care.

