DECATUR - David M. Diehl, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 16, 2020, at Randall Residence in Decatur.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Decatur, with visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Decatur or TKE Educational Foundation, 7439 Woodland Drive, Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

David was born June 22, 1936, in Carlinville, IL, the son of Orval W. and Marian (Noble) Diehl. He married Carol Goings on August 24, 1957 in Godfrey, IL.

David graduated from Illinois Wesleyan with a Bachelors degree in Accounting and received his C.P.A. license in 1967. He practiced for 51 years, first with his father at Gaugher and Diehl accounting firm, and later starting his own C.P.A. practice in the early 70's.