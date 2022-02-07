DECATUR — David M. Drobisch, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with memorial service following immediately after. David will be interred at Boiling Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to CHS Trap Booster Club, c/o FCB Banks 2610 N. Illinois St. Swansea, IL 62226.

David was born April 29, 1942, to Edward and Lucille (Heinle) Drobisch. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, graduating from MacArthur High School and attended Millikin University, as well as Eastern Illinois University. He married Suzanne Scherer on December 7, 1963, and they were married until Sue's death in 2020. David built a successful career in the real estate business in Decatur for more than 50 years, most recently as the owner of Ed Drobisch & Co. Appraisers.

David recognized the value of service from a young age, earning his Eagle Scout as a young man in 1957. He served the Decatur community through his involvement in a variety of organizations and activities. He volunteered with the Macon County Sheriff's Auxiliary, serving as Captain of that organization. David was past president of the Decatur Board of Realtors and was elected to the Macon County Board of Supervisors, serving the county consecutively since the 1980s.

David had many hobbies. He enjoyed duck hunting, attending car races, rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, and during summer, you could find him cruising the waters of Lake Decatur on his boat—many family memories were made there. David was preceded in death by his wife Sue; his parents Ed and Lucille; in-laws: Carl and Dorothy Scherer, brothers-in-law: Jim and Richard Scherer and niece Andrea Benford Theis.

David leaves his sons Douglas (Alice) and Timothy, and grandson Nathan; sister Nancy (Ronald) Ruegge, sisters-in-law: Sandy (Larry) Mack, Sally (Tom) Benford, Annette (Jerry) Hoffing Camfield; nephews: Larry Mack, Kevin (Megan) Mack, Chris (Tina) Benford, Jon Hoffing, Will Hoffing and Marcus Ruegge; nieces: Heather (Kaiyan) Chen, Laurel Scherer (Virginia Balfour), Stacia Lawhorn, Shawna Scherer (Steve Higgins), Elizabeth Scherer (Tapan Patel), Abby (Brenten) Minick, Carly (Alex) Poworoznek, Katie Benford; and numerous grandnephews and grandnieces.

We will always carry David's memory in our hearts. He will be missed by all who knew him.

