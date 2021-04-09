PRINCETON — David M. Gillespie of Princeton, IL passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11:50 p.m. with his family by his side. He was 76.

Dave was born to June Rose Salmond and Richard Elmer Gillespie in Decatur, Illinois. He graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1963, Illinois State University in 1969, and Bradley University in 1973 with a masters degree in education.

In 1968, he met and soon married his partner of 52 years, Harriette DeVos, and planted roots and raised three children in Princeton. Dave taught English and photography at Princeton High School from 1969 to 2001 and worked summers as a hail adjuster for over 35 years. He loved the people he surrounded himself with--his students, his fellow teachers, and his co-workers at Farmers Mutual, but most of all, his wife and children and grandson who gave him joy and inspiration throughout his life.

He served as a contract negotiator for his fellow teachers for many years, a liaison between teachers and administrators, and served on many committees in the district and county, working out the details of educational standards. His summer job with Farmers Mutual often took him away to farms and meeting farmers in the region. His co-workers there became close friends, a source of adventures and brotherhood.