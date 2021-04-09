PRINCETON — David M. Gillespie of Princeton, IL passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11:50 p.m. with his family by his side. He was 76.
Dave was born to June Rose Salmond and Richard Elmer Gillespie in Decatur, Illinois. He graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1963, Illinois State University in 1969, and Bradley University in 1973 with a masters degree in education.
In 1968, he met and soon married his partner of 52 years, Harriette DeVos, and planted roots and raised three children in Princeton. Dave taught English and photography at Princeton High School from 1969 to 2001 and worked summers as a hail adjuster for over 35 years. He loved the people he surrounded himself with--his students, his fellow teachers, and his co-workers at Farmers Mutual, but most of all, his wife and children and grandson who gave him joy and inspiration throughout his life.
He served as a contract negotiator for his fellow teachers for many years, a liaison between teachers and administrators, and served on many committees in the district and county, working out the details of educational standards. His summer job with Farmers Mutual often took him away to farms and meeting farmers in the region. His co-workers there became close friends, a source of adventures and brotherhood.
In 2005 his life was extended by a successful kidney transplant and after, he overcame several health obstacles to fully participate in life -- including serving the community. David was a long-time member of the Lions Club, where he loved selling popcorn at the summer concert series. He also served as President of the Matson Public Library board helping the library find its current home and increasing accessibility for everyone.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Gillespie; one sister Jane Ellen; his parents; lifelong friend Robert Rueter; his nephews: Joshua Shaw, Brian Wiersema and Matthew Corley; niece Johanna Gillespie; his brothers-in-law: Terry DeVos and Joseph Kerner; and his sister-in-law Julie DeVos.
He is survived by his wife Harriette; their three children: Amy Gillespie (Matthew Walk), Ann Gillespie (Andrew Gower), and Daniel Gillespie (John Krokidas); his grandson Charlie Gower; his eight brothers and sisters: Michele (Paul) Smith, Richard Gillespie (Terri), Greg Gillespie, Mary (Doug) Wiersema, Mark Gillespie, Thomas Gillespie (Kathy), Peter Gillespie (Kathy), Susan Gillespie (Dave Fulgham); and his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers in law, as well as many longtime friends.
In addition to his family, music and literature were Dave's great loves. He enjoyed the music of John Prine, Billy Joe Shaver, Linda Ronstadt, and Steve Goodman along with writers Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Richard Russo, Ruth Rendell, and Mark Twain. He attended the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival with his siblings for as long as his health would allow plus a few years more. He also found it funny that there are deadlines for obituary submissions.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Grant Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Princeton IL Lions Club Scholarship Fund or the Princeton Public Library.
Dave died with wisdom and grace and a heart of love. He will be deeply missed.
"I'm just an old chunk of coal but I'm gonna be a diamond some day." - Billy Joe Shaver
