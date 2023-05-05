Feb. 25, 1933 - May 3, 2023

DECATUR — David M. Roberts, Sr., 90, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery.

David was born February 25, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Reuel and Louise (Miller) Roberts. He attended Beloit College and later Bradley University. David proudly served our country in the US Army. He married Elise "Dolly" Segroves on October 27, 1956, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2003.

David worked for Heinz Foodservice, Monarch Foodservice, and retired from National Beverage Company. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed attending games regularly. He also loved the Chicago White Sox. David enjoyed traveling to Florida, especially St. Petersburg Beach and Compass Lake. He was a member of several bridge clubs, and Golden K Kiwanis. David volunteered with Make a Wish and DMH Hospice and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Decatur.

He lived 20 years past his wife's passing and never stopped missing her. He loved his kids with a passion and adored his grandchildren. To say we will miss him is an understatement. He lived his life with passion and love. For a better part of his life he volunteered to help others and serve his community. His true faith always got him through the hard times. Life will not be the same without his big personality but we know that he is with mom now. Mom has her bridge partner back. We will miss you, dad.

David is survived by his children: David M. Roberts, Jr. (Rhonda) of Oakland, CA, Gary Roberts (Patty) of Orland Park, Gail Fyke of Decatur, and Lori Hilbrant (Stace) of Evanston; grandchildren: Katie, Michael, Austin, Jamie, Thomas and Elise; sister, Mary Louise Baney of Pendleton, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Dolly.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.