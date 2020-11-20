DECATUR — David M. Scott, Sr., 84, of Decatur, IL passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in his residence.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the family will host a private memorial service at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

David was born May 12, 1936, in Decatur, the son of Ray and Helen Scott. He formerly owned and operated Scott Enterprises. David married Donna L. (Buzzird) on July 26, 1985. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.

Surviving are his wife, Donna of Decatur; son, David M. Scott, Jr. of Champaign, IL; daughters: Debbie Scott Newman of Ava, IL and Marsha Lambert (Cam) of Ft. Branch, IN; step-sons: Damon Stoner (Doreen) of Franklin, TN and Douglas Stoner of Decatur; step-daughter, Dawn Stoner of Ft. Myers, FL; brother, Michael Scott (Peggy) of Bonita Springs, FL; sister, Susan Scott Hoelzer (Steve) of Ft. Myers, FL; sister-in-law, Patricia Scott of Aurora, IL; grandchildren: Jaxson, Aiden, Harmony, Alexis, and Madeline; great-granddaughter, Malvina.

David was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nancy McKay and his brother, Phillip Scott.