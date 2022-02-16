David Michael Rohman, 84, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2022, with his wife Patty by his side.

Friday, February 18, 2022, is the date we will celebrate his life. Visitation is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Maranatha Church (555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur). The celebration service will begin at 6:30 with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. Burial will be in Mount Gilead Cemetery. Memorials to HSHS Hospice or Maranatha Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Dave was born in Decatur to Fred Rohman and Leona Disney Rohman on September 22, 1937. He worked as a railroad crossing watchman with Wabash Railroad for 21-years and 25-years with ADM as an operator. He married Patty Ann Washburn in 1956.

He was survived by his wife, Patty; children: Terry (Susan) Rohman, Sheri (Mike) Lingenfelter, Gary (Karen) Rohman, Larry (Vicki) Rohman, Barry (Ann) Rohman, Teresa Richardson (Joe) Patton; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Tom Rohman.

Preceded by parents, two sisters, and one brother.

