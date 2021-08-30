MONTICELLO — David Otis Hanley was born June 23, 1927, to Roy and Rachel (Jeffs) Hanley in Decatur, IL, and went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Kirby Hospital in Monticello, IL, following a brief illness.

David grew up and attended school in Decatur. In 1944 he joined the Marines at the age of 17 to serve his country during World War II in the South Pacific Theatre and then during the Korean War in the Mediterranean region protecting the Jewish people returning to their homeland. He was proud to be a Marine but remained modest about his service during the war.

In 1950 he met Mary Overlin through mutual friends. His blue eyes and considerable charm won over her heart. They were married on December 31, 1950 in Corinth, Mississippi while he was on leave. When David returned home from the service, they built their home themselves on land purchased from David's parents. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary!

They were blessed with three children, Julie (Dwayne) Cartwright of Rolla, Missouri; Jeff (Jayne) of Monticello, Illinois and Dr. Rodney (Sara) Hanley of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. They have eight grandchildren: Joe (Amy) Cartwright, Josh (Tiffany) Cartwright, Jon (Lindsey) Cartwright, Jenna (Clint) Weldon; Nathan (Khefri Azure), Mallory (Luca) Matteucci; Harry and Edward. They also have 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Paul and sisters: Emmogene, Evelyn and Clara Alice.

David was an incredibly dedicated worker. His determination led him through different job experiences until he began working at the Caterpillar plant in Decatur. He remained there as a machinist until his retirement in 1993. He continued to stay active with Local 751 throughout his retirement.

David and Mary were dedicated members of Tabernacle Baptist Church. His Christian faith was a guiding light in the way he lived his life. He was reserved but dedicated to what he believed in. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of how to fix or build things that were needed. David instilled the character trait of being dedicated and dependable to his family. He really enjoyed keeping up on what his family was doing and watching videos of their activities all over the world.He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. May God bless the memory of David Hanley.

Services to celebrate David's life will be 1:00 PM Thursday, August 2, 2021 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 North Wyckles Road, Decatur, IL 62522. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 North Wyckles Road, Decatur, IL 62522. COVID-19 protocols of masks and social distancing will be followed.

