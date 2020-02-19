SHELBYVILLE — David P. “Dave” Creviston, 71, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 1:45 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Gary Crowder officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2:00 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home. Private family burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville VFW Post #4829 or to the family.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
To plant a tree in memory of David Creviston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
