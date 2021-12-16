DECATUR — David Paul Sadowski, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 15, 2021, at his home.

David was born May 22, 1934 in Decatur, IL, the son of Oscar and Marguerite (Koshinski) Sadowski. He married Harriet Heinen on October 23, 1984, in Decatur, IL.

David was a 41-year retiree of Caterpillar Tractor Company. He then accepted a position as a driver for Prairie International retiring after 17 years of service.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

David was a firefighter by heart. He was a charter member of the South Wheatland Fire Protection District. He served the department for 65 years, and was also the current President of the Board of Trustees for the South Wheatland Fire Protection District, and a member of the Macon County Fire association Honor Guard.

David was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the Goldwing Club. He was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 30 years.

Surviving are his wife, Harriet; children: Lisa Buchanan of Decatur, IL, Connie Klatt (Tim) of Edinburg, TX, Carol Carpenter (John) of Glendale, AZ, Jennifer Jennings (Darren) of Kyle, TX; sister, Ruth Stone of Decatur, IL; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kevin and two sisters.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery.

Memorials: South Wheatland Fire Protection District.

Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.