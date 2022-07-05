July 13, 1932 - June 28, 2022

DECATUR — David Paul Wright, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away June 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL, surrounded by his family.

David was born July 13, 1932 in Des Moines, IA, the son of Claude M. and Mildred (Currier) Wright. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served for five years as a submarine crew member aboard the USS Batfish, USS Sennet and the USS Balao.

David married Neita Hoff on September 23, 1952, in Springfield, TN.

He was a member of Life Foursquare Church, Decatur, IL.

David along with his wife, had owned and operated The Wright Agency. David was also a member of the Decatur Rotary Club. During his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, especially at Lake Barkley, Kentucky with his friends.

Surviving are his wife, Neita; children: Deborah Stoss (Russell) of Decatur, IL, Michael Wright (Laurie) of Mahomet, IL, Brian Wright (Debra) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Megan Plunkett, Lee Wright (Diana), Neil Wright (Melissa), Hanna Dovalina (Lauren); step-grandchildren: Patricia Mowers (David), Debra Tatum (John); great-grandchildren: Olivia Wright, Aaron Wright; and several step-great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet Lepianka.

Private funeral service will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Life Foursquare Church.

Condolences may be left to David's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.