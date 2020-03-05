DECATUR -- David Pitt Godsey, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

David was born March 11, 1945, in Decatur, the son of Richard C. and Beatrice M. (Benson) Godsey. A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, David worked as a mechanic at the Eldorado Bowl. He loved to bowl, spend time with his grandchildren, was an avid baseball and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

David was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard; daughter, Lynn Pearson; brother, Harold; and sister, Barbara.

Surviving is his children: Ron (Carol) Godsey of AR, and Cindy (Jay) Waddell of Decatur; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; siblings: Jerry Godsey of Decatur, Richard (Mary) Godsey of Pittsfield, and Malia Sunderland of Decatur; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to special friend Diana Renfro, Dr. James Wade and Dr. Michael Wall.

In honor of David's wishes, cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services. Memorials may be made in David's memory to Cancer Care of Decatur or DMH Hospice. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

