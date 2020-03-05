David Pitt Godsey
0 entries

David Pitt Godsey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David Pitt Godsey

DECATUR -- David Pitt Godsey, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

David was born March 11, 1945, in Decatur, the son of Richard C. and Beatrice M. (Benson) Godsey. A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, David worked as a mechanic at the Eldorado Bowl. He loved to bowl, spend time with his grandchildren, was an avid baseball and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

David was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard; daughter, Lynn Pearson; brother, Harold; and sister, Barbara.

Surviving is his children: Ron (Carol) Godsey of AR, and Cindy (Jay) Waddell of Decatur; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; siblings: Jerry Godsey of Decatur, Richard (Mary) Godsey of Pittsfield, and Malia Sunderland of Decatur; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to special friend Diana Renfro, Dr. James Wade and Dr. Michael Wall.

In honor of David's wishes, cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services. Memorials may be made in David's memory to Cancer Care of Decatur or DMH Hospice. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Godsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News