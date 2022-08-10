April 23, 1929 - Aug. 8, 2022
MAROA — David Pope, Jr., 93 of Maroa, IL, passed away 1:00 PM August 8, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Libertyville, IL.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, August 12, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, with Pastor Mike Larson officiating. Burial will follow in Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
David was born April 23, 1929, in Forsyth, IL, the son of Davie and Cressie (Hupp) Pope. He married Shirley Ann Wilson on June 28, 1958, in Maroa, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Pope, Maroa, IL; children: Mike (Lindsay) Pope, Gurnee IL, and Deb (Meghan) Pope, Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren: Allison, Charlotte, Henry, Payton, and Lincoln; and two sisters: Betty Six, Paris, KY, and Carol Wilbur, Forsyth, IL.
David was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
