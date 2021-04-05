DECATUR - David R. Goodrich, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Villa Clara Post Acute Care, Decatur, IL.

David was born July 27, 1936, in Hammond, IL, the son of Alfred "Ralph" and Esther (Burcham) Goodrich. He worked as a machinist for Allis Chalmers before working at the Macon County Highway Department where he retired. David married Aliff R. Carr on June 28, 1975 in Niantic, IL.

Surviving is his wife, Aliff of Decatur; brothers-in-law: John Carr and Tim (Annette) Carr; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, son Bradley David Goodrich and sister Ruth Thompson. In honor of David's wishes private family services will be held.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.