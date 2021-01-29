DECATUR — On Thursday January 28, 2021, David R. Slade, Sr, of Decatur, IL passed into eternal rest at Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. David was married to Sharon McKee on July 9, 1955 and they spent more than 65 wonderful years together.

David was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Decatur as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #577. He also served his community for nearly 30 years on the Decatur Fire Department, retiring as a captain in 1994. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, and spending time with his friends and family.

He was born to Joe L. and Marie (Stephens) Slade on February 16, 1937. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim and his sister Nancy. He is survived by his wife Sharon; his son David, Jr (Sherri); his daughter Julie Mendenhall (Todd); his grandchildren: Michael (Katy), and Caitlin; their mother Barbara; and great-grandchildren: Oliver and Evelyn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church; visitation will be one hour prior in the church. David's family has asked for a private burial ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ss. James and Patrick Parish or St. Patrick School.

In these tough times we would like to remind everyone what a difference a "DAVE" makes!

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.