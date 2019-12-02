WARRENSBURG — David Robbins, 86, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

David was born October 5, 1933, in Boulder Junction, WI, son of the late Arthur and Violet Robbins. He married Mary Evelyn Sandlin on August 4, 1955, in Havelock, N.C. and she survives.

David worked over 50 years in the transportation industry, several of those at Transport Service Company and Monticello Bus Service. He also worked for Warrensburg School District before retiring.

David served his country with the U.S.M.C. from 1951-1955, and also served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Warrensburg Fire Department for over 55 years.

David enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching sports, especially the Cubs, Bears, and Illini. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and his beloved dog Molly.

In addition to his wife Mary, David is survived by his children: Kathy Ruschmeyer of Ft. Wayne, IN, Mike Robbins of Columbus, IN, David Robbins, Jr. of Broomfield, CO; and four grandchildren.