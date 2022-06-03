Oct. 16, 1932 - June 2, 2022

MAROA — David Roy Gardner, 89, Maroa, entered his heavenly home on June 2, 2022. Service of Celebration will be held on June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home with a visitation an hour prior. The burial will take place at the Maroa Township Cemetery following services.

He was born in Decatur, IL, on October 16, 1932, to Earl and Kathleen (Spicer) Gardner. He married Joy F. Porter on April 26, 1959. They built a home in Maroa and have lived in the same house since 1960 raising their children.

Surviving are his wife; daughters: Ellen (Tim) Thiebaud, Amy (Rodney) James; and son, Wayne Gardner. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Melissa (Ted) Richey, Doug (Kayla) Gardner, Gayle (Ivan) Ewald, Megan Gardner, Jason (Mandy) Gardner, Amber (Jordan) Humphrey, Julia McDuffie, Aaron Thiebaud, Elizabeth (Tyler) Jackson, Heather (Greg) Koster, Amber James, Alex (Alisha) James. Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Lilly, Damon, Kaiden, Kelton, Riddick, Dalton, Jayda, Josey, Jocelyn, Alexis, Aniyah, Annabelle, Austin, Rilynn, Owen, Teagyn, Aiden, Chase, Lucas, David, Elaina, Kaden, Bella, Noah, Paislee, Paxten, and another due at the end of August.

Mr. Gardner graduated from Maroa High School in 1950, attended Browns Business College, retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Co/Ameritech in 1991. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, helping at Good Samaritan Inn and delivering meals from M&M Café, also going on trips and helping a few weeks during the cleanup of Hurricane Andrew in Homestead, FL in 1992. He was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church and United Methodist Men's group and the Telephone Pioneers. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many many friends.

He had visited all 50 states plus serving in the USAF during Korean Conflict in Guam, Japan, Spain, Okinawa and Africa. He was one of the diehard Cubs fans.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred (Ed) Werner; brothers: Elmer (Zelda) Gardner and Marion (Dorothy) Gardner; and a great-grandchild, Riley.

Memorials are to Good Samaritan Inn of Decatur or Forsyth United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to David's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.