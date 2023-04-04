Oct. 15, 1930 - March 30, 2023

DECATUR — David Roy Snoeyenbos died at home in Decatur on March 30, 2023. He was born on October 15, 1930, in Baldwin, WI, son of Della and Roy Snoeyenbos.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin with dual degrees in Agricultural and Mechanical Engineering, David joined the Navy and did a Pacific tour on the aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9). He then worked for International Harvester in Chicago, IL, and General Motors in Detroit, MI, and Santa Barbara, CA. David was owner and manager of Airfloat Corporation in Decatur from the company's inception in 1967, until he sold it in 1989. He was also a joint owner of Bioanalytical Services Lab, in Harristown, from 2006-2019.

David was an inventor, an engineer, and a philanthropist. He was a steward of the land, with admiration for nature, and he was a tireless advocate for climate change awareness. He was also active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur.

David was committed to the improvement of life for the people of Decatur and Macon County, specifically through Richland Community College, Planned Parenthood of Decatur, and many programs through The Community Foundation of Macon County. He also served on the Board of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

David was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline Mash Snoeyenbos; his sister, Amy Guerkink; and his brothers: Glenn and Gordon Snoeyenbos. Surviving are wife, Elizabeth Jeffery (Decatur, IL); daughter, Ann Snoeyenbos (Towson, MD); son, Doug Snoeyenbos and wife Rhonda Snoeyenbos (Arlington, VA); and Doug's sons Will and Eric Snoeyenbos.

David left his body to medical science. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Community Foundation of Macon County.