Jan. 24, 1948 - Dec. 10, 2022

MOUNT ZION — David Scott Grunden, passed from this life on December 10, 2022, with his wife, Tanna, of over twenty years, by his side.

David will be forever missed by her and his children: Logan, Rylyn, Missy, Amy, Crystal, Shelley, Marilee, Dina, Abby, Emily, their spouses; four stepchildren; thirty-one grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

David loved holidays spent with his family, and music (especially the Beatles), and he was overjoyed to see the Cubs win a World Series. He was born in Decatur on January 24, 1948, to Fred and Bernadine Grunden, who preceded him in death.

Also preceding him were his siblings, a son-in-law, his granddaughter, and his beloved pets.