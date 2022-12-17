Jan. 24, 1948 - Dec. 10, 2022
MOUNT ZION — David Scott Grunden, passed from this life on December 10, 2022, with his wife, Tanna, of over twenty years, by his side.
David will be forever missed by her and his children: Logan, Rylyn, Missy, Amy, Crystal, Shelley, Marilee, Dina, Abby, Emily, their spouses; four stepchildren; thirty-one grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
David loved holidays spent with his family, and music (especially the Beatles), and he was overjoyed to see the Cubs win a World Series. He was born in Decatur on January 24, 1948, to Fred and Bernadine Grunden, who preceded him in death.
Also preceding him were his siblings, a son-in-law, his granddaughter, and his beloved pets.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.