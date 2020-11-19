LEETONIA, Ohio — David "Stubby" R. Shreve Sr., 79, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was born June 2, 1941 in Litchfield, IL, son of the late William and Marie L. (Plopper) Shreve.
David worked at B&E (Quaker Auto Parts). He was a member of Gun Slingers Motorcycle Club in Decatur, IL. David loved motorcycles, fishing, and especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his son, David R. Shreve, Jr. of Salem; daughter, Lynn Furlong of Winona; two sisters: Sue Shreve and Melissa Hale; brother, Gene Shreve; two grandchildren: Preston Furlong and Cheyenne Shreve.
Besides his parents, his siblings: William, Gary and Jane Shreve and a granddaughter, Chelsea Furlong also preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.
Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
To view David's obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.