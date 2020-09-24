David T. Dorn, Sr.

David was a graduate of Pana High School, Class of 1951. He received a certificate from the University of Illinois in the Ag Short Course. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pana, serving in many capacities including being a member of the choir for 75 years. He also was a member of the Pana Lions Club, Willey's Farmer Coop board, Farm Credit board, Farm Bureau board, Pana Community Hospital board, Pana Masonic Lodge, Santa House, Pana Rural Fire, ASCS County board, Drainage District board and president of the Linwood Cemetery board. David loved farming, woodworking, collecting lanterns and antique tractors, going to Branson, playing piano for the grandkids and going to gospel sings. He had a garden every year and donated his crop to the less fortunate. David always had a smile, earning the nickname, Smiling Dave, by his kids' friends. He never knew a stranger and his family was his world.