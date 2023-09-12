Dec. 17, 1948 - Sept. 9, 2023
DECATUR — David T. Sodko, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:15 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at The Loft of Decatur.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Dawson & Wikoff North Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made in David's memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
David was born December 17, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Stanley and Marie (Nix) Sodko. He married Claudia Gillespey on February 17, 1968. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2015. David had served in the Illinois National Guard. He was a retired account representative for IBM. David attended Decatur Foursquare Church.
Surviving are his children: Amy Mansfield (Darryl) of Newnan, GA, Jeffrey Sodko (Nicole) of Winston Salem, NC, and Jennifer Martin (Michael) of Port Townsend, WA; two grandsons: Benjamin Sodko and Samuel Mansfield. David was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his sister.
