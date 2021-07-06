David W. Mast, Sr

Sept. 21, 1942 - July 3, 2021

DECATUR - David W. Mast Sr., 78, succumbed to complication of diabetes on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Mr. Mast will be cremated with private graveside services at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 12, 2021 in Long Point Cemetery, Niantic, IL.

Mr. Mast was born September 21, 1942 to Wayne and Elsie Bridge Mast. Mr. Mast held various retail management positions before his retirement in 2011. He was co-owner of Elwayne's Jewelry and Gift.

Surviving are his beloved family, son: David Jr; siblings: Kathryn Mast and Dwight Mast; sister -in-law Pati Mast; niece, Katie Mast; former wife Judy Mast; three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Joyce and Richard Park, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law Robert Fyke.

David was a loving son, brother, husband, and father. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.