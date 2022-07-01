DECATUR — David Wayne "Doc" Ellis, 63, of Decatur, went home to be with Jesus on June 28, 2022 .

David is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Mary (Zachary) Barnes; son, Michael Ellis (Jodi Thomas-Head); mother, Nancy Ellis; brother, Michael (Terri) Ellis; sister, Susan Ellis; brother-in-law, Douglas (Rebecca) Harris; mother-in-law, Marilyn Harris; three nephews; and two nieces.

David was preceded in death by his father, David L. Ellis and his father-in-law, Wendell B. Harris.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery in Decatur. Memorials may be made to New Life Pregnancy Center, The National Park Foundation, or Foursquare Missions International.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

