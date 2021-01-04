DECATUR - David Wayne Walters, 85 of Decatur formerly of Warrensburg died at 6:52 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021 in his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service to celebrate David's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Macon County Memorial Park. Pastor Tim Revis will be officiating. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

David was born July 9, 1935 in Decatur, IL, son of Lloyd and Donna (Meador) Walters. He graduated high school and then worked twenty-seven years for Mississippi Valley Structural Steel. He then worked another twelve years for Graceland and Fairlawn Cemeteries. David married Carol Davis on June 15, 1956.

Surviving are his wife of sixty-four years, Carol Walters; children: Linda (Carl) Ladson, David Duane (Vicki) Walters, Annette (Mike) King, Peggy (Tom) Connelley; sister, Martha Allen; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Floyd Walters.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.