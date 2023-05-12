Dec. 24, 1994 - May 11, 2023

CERRO GORDO — Davis Michael Hyde, 28, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away May 11, 2023.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, with graveside service to follow at 1:00 PM. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo will be handling the arrangements.

Davis was born December 24, 1994, in Decatur, IL, the son of Theresa Hyde and Richard "Rick" Vincent. He worked as a trainer for Fed Ex. Davis was very artistic, enjoyed drawing, reading Anime and Manga. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and video games. He was affiliated with New Life Church in Sullivan.

He is survived by his mother, Theresa Mowry of Findlay; sister, Emily Mowry of Findlay; brother, Christian Mowry of Brownstown; grandmother, Lucina Hyde of Cerro Gordo; several cousins, including, Michael Thomas Hyde; uncles: Michael A. (Rolla) Hyde of Argenta, Patrick Hyde of Cerro Gordo, Rob (Kasey) Mowry of Bethany; and father, Richard "Rick" Vincent.

He was preceded in death by his three grandfathers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.