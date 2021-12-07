DECATUR — Dawn A. Duncan, 76, of Decatur, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.

Dawn was born on August 14, 1945, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of William "Bill" and Katie F. (O'Dell) Bourne, Sr. Dawn drove a bus for Warrensburg schools for more than ten years. She married Marvin Duncan on November 21, 1962, in Westville, KY, and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2002.

Surviving is her children: Annette (Tim) Carr of Mt. Zion, and M. Brett (Vickie) Duncan of IA; grandchildren: Kaysha (John) Lowe, Travis (Samantha) Brown, Rebekah Noe, Brian Duncan, B. Alexander Duncan, Sarah Carr, Tim Carr, Kayla Carr, and Gina Nash; great-grandchildren: Thomas (fiance Makenzie Etzler) Lowe, Logan (fiance Sydni Shafer) Lowe, Hailey Lowe, Liam Lowe, Gabriel Brown, Micah Brown, Kraig Noe, Ethan Noe, Kadin Noe, Piper Noe, Wyatt Noe, Gwyndolyn Noe, Prudence Noe, Temperance Noe, Caradan Noe, and Lailah Carr; great-great-grandchildren: Kayden Lowe and Asher Lowe; sisters: Deanna (Dale) Brown of KS, Barbara Hedenberg of KS, and Debbie (Allen) Bowman of FL; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, April Dawn Duncan and brother, W. Howard Bourne, Jr.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Maranatha Assembly of God Church with visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.