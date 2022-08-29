 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean Edward Rosborough

Nov. 28, 1933 - Aug. 25, 2022

Dean Edward Rosborough, born November 28, 1933, entered heavenly rest on August 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Erma (Loos) Rosborough and his wife, Phyllis. He leaves two children, Pamela and Kevin; five siblings; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, with memorial service following.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at: https://www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

