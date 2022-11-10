Aug. 1, 1928 - Nov. 8, 2022

DECATUR - Dean Gray, 94, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Loft in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Central Christian Church, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dean's honor may be given to Central Christian Church.

Dean was born August 1, 1928, in Decatur, son of Carl and Lillian (Culver) Gray. He married Janet M. Porter on February 14, 1976, in Harristown, IL.

Dean retired from Purity Baking Company in 1984, after 40 years of service. He was passionate about his community, and enjoyed volunteering and giving back. Dean volunteered with many organizations including the Decatur Park District, the train at Scovill Zoo, Dove, Inc., R.S.V.P., and St. Mary's Hospital, where he volunteered for over 30 years. He was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis, and Central Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon Emeritus.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Janet; children: Deanne Bendsen (Chris) of Decatur, Kathleen Fulk (Orville) of Shelbyville, Susan Nemiroff (Marc) of Kansas City, MO, Linda Ellen Robison of Pensacola, FL, Gary Dean Gray (Ou) of Tomball, TX, Jim Porter (Joyce) of Plattsmouth, NE, Karen McFadin of Decatur; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and seven sisters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.