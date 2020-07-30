BLOOMINGTON — Dean R. Steinkoenig, Jr., 83, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington, Illinois with Father Doug Hennessy officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal, Illinois. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be left to Quincy University (Quincy), Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Bloomington), or St. Anthony's High School (Effingham), all in Illinois.
Dean was born on June 15, 1937 in Highland, Illinois, a son to Dean and Pearl (Mueller) Steinkoenig, Sr. He married Barbara Stead on September 12, 1959 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Oak Park, Illinois.
Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Steinkoenig of Bloomington, IL. Dean was the proud father of five sons, who also survive. Sons are, Tim (Mary Beth) Steinkoenig of Morton, IL; Chris (Kitty) Steinkoenig of Villa Hills, KY; Matt (Victoria) Steinkoenig of Bloomington, IL; Mike Steinkoenig of Bloomington, IL; and Jake (Colleen) Steinkoenig of Bloomington, IL. Also surviving are Dean's siblings; including sisters, Sandra (Carl) Derhake and Mary Lou (Bob) Phillips and brother, David (Marty) Steinkoenig all of Quincy, IL; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dean grew up in Southern Illinois where he graduated high school from St. Anthony's in Effingham. He also attended and graduated from Quincy College, where he played baseball and earned his education degree. Baseball continued after college, when he was drafted by his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and played in their minor league system for several years in both Decatur, IL and Ardmore, OK. Dean enjoyed teaching and coaching in Quincy and Decatur where he was active in baseball, football, and wrestling programs. Dean was particularly proud of the baseball program he started at Holy Trinity Junior High School in Bloomington.
Online condolences and memories of Dean may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
