Dean R. Steinkoenig Jr.

Dean grew up in Southern Illinois where he graduated high school from St. Anthony's in Effingham. He also attended and graduated from Quincy College, where he played baseball and earned his education degree. Baseball continued after college, when he was drafted by his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and played in their minor league system for several years in both Decatur, IL and Ardmore, OK. Dean enjoyed teaching and coaching in Quincy and Decatur where he was active in baseball, football, and wrestling programs. Dean was particularly proud of the baseball program he started at Holy Trinity Junior High School in Bloomington.