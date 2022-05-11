Aug. 23, 1934 - May 4, 2022

Dean Ray Wilderman, 88, expired on May 4, 2022, in Decatur.

Born to Kenneth (Dutch) Wilderman and Drue Houston Wilderman on August 23, 1934. He served in the United States Navy for four years. He was a contractor and landlord, worked at PPG and Firestone.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, two sisters, one son and a daughter.

Surviving are his wife of 50-years, Evelyn; brother, Jim; daughter, Melody, all of Decatur; daughter, Debby of Houston, TX; son, Steven and wife Valerie of Tower Hill; and granddaughter, Tiffany of Sullivan; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial at later date.