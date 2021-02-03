DECATUR — Dean Severe, 86, of Decatur passed away peacefully February 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur with Rev. Steve Devore officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 –11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon, IL. Memorials in Dean's honor may be made to Macon County Honor Guard c/o American Legion Post 105, 1535 Legion Drive, Decatur, IL 62521 or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.

Dean was born May 9, 1934 in Shelbyville, the son of Orlan and Waneta (Largent) Severe. He proudly served our country in the US Navy as a Gunner's Mate from 1952-1960. Dean married Sandra Simpson on August 14, 1982. He was known as Decatur's "Boilerman" and was the owner of Dean Severe Plumbing and Heating. Dean was dedicated to his customers and had an unparalleled work ethic, working until he was no longer able to serve his customers and community. He was affiliated with Local 65, where he taught apprenticeships for several years until he started his own business. Dean was active in our community, volunteering with the Decatur Celebration for 27 years, was a board member for the Lincoln Square Theatre, and volunteer for the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce. He also taught hunter safety programs for kids and was a member of the Orville Dunham Antique Gun Club. Dean always enjoyed an auction and collecting treasures for his "museum". He loved fishing and was known for his off-beat sense of humor and for being quick with a comeback.