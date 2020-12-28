SHELBYVILLE - Dean Winston Boys, 82, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Robinson Creek Cemetery, near Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Linda Trent officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville VFW Post #4829 for the Honor Flight and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Dean was born on December 2, 1938, in Westervelt, IL, the son of Ralph Winston and Alice Marie (Skiff) Boys. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1956. Dean served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War working with radar equipment. He retired from the Air Force in 1978 after over twenty years of service. He was a member of Shelbyville VFW Post #4829 and Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81. Dean enjoyed gardening and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini.