Feb. 25, 1926 - Aug. 14, 2023

DECATUR — Dean Wurth, 97, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Dean's honor may be made to a charity of your choice.

Dean was born February 25, 1926, in Lincoln, IL, and was raised by his grandparents. He married Rose George, the love of his life, and they enjoyed 65 years together. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2013. Dean proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was a structural engineer for his entire career - designing many high-rise dormitories for colleges and universities in the area as well as designing grain handling structures throughout the Midwest.

Dean is survived by his children: Lesley Nicholson and husband Corky of Hilton Head, SC, Michael Wurth and wife Amy of Burlington, VT, and Melissa Unruh and husband Bryce of Peoria, IL; grandchildren: Kristin, Ashley, Michael and Sydney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and wife, Rose.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bill Franklin for his excellent care of Dean throughout the years.

