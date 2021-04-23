DECATUR - Deanna M. Trimmer, 47, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:05 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

The family will host a visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, Forsyth, IL. A memorial service will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the church.

Deanna was born April 16, 1974, in Decatur, IL the daughter of M. "Dean" and Helen (Peyton) Trimmer. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed painting.

Surviving are her mother, Helen Trimmer of Decatur and her brother, Rob Trimmer of Decatur; many uncles; aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father.