 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deanna M. Trimmer
0 entries

Deanna M. Trimmer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Deanna M. Trimmer

DECATUR - Deanna M. Trimmer, 47, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:05 a.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

The family will host a visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, Forsyth, IL. A memorial service will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the church.

Deanna was born April 16, 1974, in Decatur, IL the daughter of M. "Dean" and Helen (Peyton) Trimmer. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed painting.

Surviving are her mother, Helen Trimmer of Decatur and her brother, Rob Trimmer of Decatur; many uncles; aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News