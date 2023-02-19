Dec. 7, 1956 - Feb. 13, 2023

MILTON, Ky. — Mrs. Deanna Marie Wood Schermer, age 66, of Milton, KY, formerly of Forsythe, IL, entered this life on December 7, 1956, in Decatur, IL. She was the loving daughter of Clarence Dean and Marie Matthews Wood. In 1975, she graduated from Maroa Forsyth High School in Forsythe, IL. On May 3, 2008, she was united in marriage to Timothy Ray Schermer in Decatur, IL. She moved to Trimble County in 2008.

Deanna was a caregiver and worked with Head-Start in Decatur for 20 years during her working career. She was raised in and a member of the Decatur Pilgrim Holiness Church there and after moving to Milton became a member of the Mt. Tabor Wesleyan Church in Trimble County, KY. Deanna had served as secretary for the Bryantsburg Holiness Camp near Madison and the Callis Grove Holiness Camp in Trimble County. She enjoyed reading her Bible, doing cross-stitch and being with her family.

Deanna died suddenly on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8:55 a.m. at the Signature Health Care in Carrollton, KY.

Deanna will be missed by her loving step-son, Matthew Schermer of Milton, KY; her loving mother, Marie Matthews Wood of Forsythe, IL; her loving brother, Bob Wood of Baraboo, WI; her brothers-in-law: Gary Schermer and his wife, Jean of Bloomington, IN, David Taylor and his wife, Cheryl of Lexington, IN, Standley Taylor of Versailles, IN; her sisters-in-law, Donna Mahoney and her husband, Pastor Wayne Mahoney of Milton, ky, and Kathy Henry of Madison, IN; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Dean Wood (died August 10, 1977); her husband, Timothy Ray Schermer (died July 23, 2022); her sister, Karen Wood (died, December 17, 1967); her brothers: David Wood (died August 25, 2016), and Jerry Wood (died January 2022); her step-daughter, Angela Marie Schermer (died August 18, 1976); her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ernest Schermer (died July 10, 1998), Joyce Taylor (died October 29, 2021), and Howard Allen Henry (died September 27, 2021).

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., by Pastor Wayne Mahoney, Pastor Orville Mann and Pastor Stanley Hedden at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, IN. Interment will follow later on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Friends may visit Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Tabor Wesleyan Church or the Decatur Pilgrim Holiness Church. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centers of Madison and Hanover.

